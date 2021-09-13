that’s how he risked changing it!

Keanu Reeves, star of the trilogy of Matrix and interpreter of many other hits including Beautiful and damned, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Speed, The devil’s advocate, Constantine, Ultimatum to Earth, 47 Ronin and the trilogy of John WickAs soon as he arrived in Hollywood, still unknown to the world of cinema and television, he risked having to change his name. Or rather, it was his agents who asked him to adopt a stage name, or at least to change his name from Keanu Reeves to something more Hollywood and less exotic. It is not clear what the reason behind this strange request is, perhaps they thought that the name Keanu Reeves would not fill the places in the cinemas, but is it not the risk of any actor at the beginning of his career? Is there a moment, before becoming popular, when an actor’s name can be the same as any other and doesn’t say anything? However, this is not the case with Keanu Reeves who has a particular meaning as well as a beautiful sound in pronouncing it.

Keanu Reeves and the request to change his name

Keanu Reeves, born in Beirut, Lebanon, has English, Chinese, Portuguese and French ancestry and his father was originally from Hawaii. Keanu is in fact the abbreviation of Keaweaheulu, a Hawaiian form which means “light breeze that rises”, better known as “sea breeze”. Credited as KC Reeves in the early films, considering the middle name Charles that Reeves hardly ever used, the proposed new names then convinced the agents to let the actor use the name of Keanu Reeves. Among the young performer’s proposals were Chuk Spadina and Templeton Page Taylor; the actor believed it was a great alternative as many stars had 3 names. But none of these convinced the agents who surrendered and, as his popularity grew, they allowed Keanu Reeves to be written on the big screen. The surname Reeves also has ancient roots, deriving from the name of an ancestor of the actor, but it could also refer to an Old English word that meant “bailiffs” or it could also be based on the topography and representation of those living on the fringes of the forest. Although, at the time, not in line with Hollywood fashion, Keanu Reeves ultimately has a perfect sound and a truly intriguing and poetic meaning.

