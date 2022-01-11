that’s how long it will be out, today the truth exams
Napoli football news – Lorenzo Insigne and recovery time from injury against Sampdoria: here’s how long he could be out
How long will he be out Lorenzo Insigne and what will be the recovery times to see the blue striker on the pitch? The moment is a delicate one, given the many injuries. And then it is essential to recover the attacker as soon as possible. Today for him, the exams that will say something more about the problem he had against Sampdoria.
But what will the actual recovery times be of Lorenzo Insigne? There is already a forecast, the one made by Il Mattino:
Exams during the day also for Lorenzo Insigne as well as for Osimhen who had to abandon the match against Sampdoria after just half an hour. The discomfort in the thigh will keep him stationary for at least two weeks, but the definitive timing of the stop can only be clearly and precisely evaluated at the end of the instrumental examination which he will undergo today. And Spalletti crosses his fingers for both of his forwards.
