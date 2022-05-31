That’s how much fun Zoe Saldana has in her luxurious car

The highest grossing actress in history, Zoe Saldana, owns a luxurious collection of cars. Whoever gives life to Neytiri in Avatar and Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in addition to having us used to seeing her perform great performances, usually goes out for a ride aboard her vehicles through the streets of California. Learn more details below.

Zoë Saldana recently performed with Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project and shared a studio with Lin-Manuel Miranda for voice recordings Live. But it was his participation in Avatar of james cameron and in Avengers: Endgame those that made her the highest grossing actress in history, giving her both fame and fortune.

The American will play the role of Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of Water, second installment of which, according to the director, could become a saga of 4 films. This role, which he first brought to life in 2009, helped him break through in the Hollywood industry, getting important papers, as well as great remunerations.

By bringing the character to life Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, managed to consolidate his career. The daughter of Thanosmade his debut in Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. For acting in Avengers: Infinity WarSaldana received a salary of 3 million dollarsHowever, it was with the release of Endgame in 2019, that he returned to appear in one of the highest-grossing films in history.

Saldana always had a great passion for high-end cars, and thanks to the high contracts that his brilliant performances brought him, he was able to afford to have an ostentatious collection in his garage. In it, we can find a luxurious Audi A8with which the actress enjoys going for a walk through the streets of beverly hills, California.

The Audi A8 was the first car in his garage, bought thanks to the success of Avatar, for a value of 120 thousand dollars. It has a powerful engine. 4.2-liter V8 under the chest This engine is capable of generating a power of 350 horsepower. The luxury German car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds and reaches a 260km/h top speed.