that’s how much he’ll earn on HBO’s new series The Sympathizer

As we know, Dolittle marked Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the big screen with a flop, right after the farewell to Tony Stark, a character he played for 11 years. Now Downey Jr. is ready to dive into a new project, entitled The Sympathizer. It is a series, for which the actor will receive one incredible salary.

We have already seen this in the case of Chris Pratt for The Terminal List series: when the undisputed stars of the Marvel they decide to return to TV, the platforms and networks are willing to guarantee them salaries as a King just to have them. And this is also the case in this situation. Robert Downey Jr., in fact, will earn well $ 2 million per episode. And we must consider that we are certainly not talking about the protagonist character of the show!

Certainly, however, his will be a interesting role. As anticipated, in fact, RDJ will return to its origins, and will show us its versatility and its chameleon-like talent, put at the service not of one, but of multiple roles within the series of the HBO. He’ll be an Organ County congressman, a CIA agent, and even a Hollywood director. An intriguing premise, which immediately struck the audience when last July the arrival of Tony Stark’s interpreter in The Sympathizer was announced.

However, despite the complexity of the role, which would surely make him fully earn all the money he will receive, it is clear that HBO basically pays the big name by RDJ (who obviously also has the talent to be able to give a great performance). Because it is obvious that having a prominent character like him in the cast brings together a far greater number of viewers. Although, it must be said, the spy-thriller novel written by Thanh Nguyen has a strong enough history to do it on his own.