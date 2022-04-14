Entertainment

That’s how similar Evaluna Montaner and Camilo’s ex-girlfriend are

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 24 2 minutes read

The fans do not miss one. This time, they have not missed the opportunity to make comparisons of the great physical resemblance between Evaluna Montaner and Camilo’s ex-girlfriend.

One of the couples of the moment is spending very special days after the arrival of Indigo, the first daughter of the famous marriage. Without a doubt, both artists have been among the most beloved celebrities on social media for a long time.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 24 2 minutes read

Related Articles

A Mexican actress confirmed that she had an affair with Luis Miguel

4 mins ago

designer who has dressed Sandra Bullock and Beyoncé reveals how she gets inspired

6 mins ago

“At the table of Ronaldo and Messi”, the cursed declaration of Griezmann!

8 mins ago

Carmen Aub, the new rival of Livia Brito in the telenovela Woman of Nobody | villain | TelevisaUnivision telenovelas nnda nnlt | FAME

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button