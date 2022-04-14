That’s how similar Evaluna Montaner and Camilo’s ex-girlfriend are

The fans do not miss one. This time, they have not missed the opportunity to make comparisons of the great physical resemblance between Evaluna Montaner and Camilo’s ex-girlfriend.

One of the couples of the moment is spending very special days after the arrival of Indigo, the first daughter of the famous marriage. Without a doubt, both artists have been among the most beloved celebrities on social media for a long time.

Although Camilo has not come out of all this, the fans do not stop comparing and commenting on the good taste that the singer has, and the certain pattern that he follows when choosing his women.

Evaluna and Camilo began their relationship in 2015 and immediately caused the magnetism of the media. However, before the Colombian was a superstar of the urban song, he had a girlfriend in adolescence, which his followers assure him that he is the same as his current wife.

His ex is identified as Gaby Andrade, and Internet users began to be confused since they were in the same pregnancy situation, but Andrade was expecting her second daughter who was born two months ago. This led fans to confusion and then comparisons.

The truth is that the resemblance is notorious and the ex of the Colombian artist herself confessed that people confuse her with the daughter of Ricardo Montaner.

Gaby Andrade on Camilo and Evaluna

Several times the netizen community has asked Gaby if it bothers her that they confuse her or tell her that she looks a lot like Indigo’s mother. I assure you that she is no longer surprised “I don’t care, she has always existed and always will exist. Everybody knows what he has.” It should be noted that Camilo’s ex-girlfriend took the time to congratulate the couple of artists for the arrival of her first daughter.

Today, Gaby has been married to another man for eight years and has two children, but that does not prevent her from being fans of Camilo and from being aware of all the steps of the Colombian. Apparently, Gaby was with Camilo in his beginnings as a singer and they shared a fleeting but romantic courtship. Let us remember that, on April 6, Camilo and Evaluna received their first daughter whom they called Indigo.