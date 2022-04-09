“That’s how we should play”

This Saturday evening, the PSG gave a real recital on the lawn of Clermonton the occasion of the 31st day of Ligue 1. Thanks to two triplets of Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe and three assists from Leo Messi, the Rouge & Bleu easily won (6-1) at the Stade Gabriel Montpied. The Parisians thus put an end to their series of three defeats in a row away from home in L1. After the match, the PSG midfielder, Danilo Pereirareturned to this Parisian success and the complementarity between the three attackers, at the microphone of Canal Plus Offset.

A demonstration of PSG

“Yes, we had a very good game. I can’t say perfect because we concede a goal. We had a great game and in the second half it was good with a lot of goals and some wonderful action. This is how we should play. »

More automation between the offensives, do you feel it on the ground?

” Yes of course. To be well balanced, they have to play a lot of matches together. Now I feel it’s balanced between the three and it’s helped the team a lot. »

The Clasico next week, the last big game of the PSG season?

“All the matches are important because we play in Paris, but against Marseille it’s special. Are you ready for this game? Yes I am ready. »