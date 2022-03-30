‘That’s not fair’; James Rodríguez cries elimination of Colombia

Editorial Mediotiempo and AFP

After two consecutive appearances, Colombia is out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and one of its greatest referents, James Rodríguez, assured that “it is not fair” that his National Team is marginalized from the highest soccer event, although he accepted that the points left as a local during the Conmebol Qualifiers were decisive.

Author of the goal in the victory by the minimum in Venezuela, the one who was the top scorer in the 2014 World Cup accepted that he is disappointing to be eliminated by the quality of Colombian generationwhere in addition to him there are other stars such as Duván Zapata, Luis Muriel, Luis Díaz and Juan Cuadrado, among others.

“Even though we won the match, we stayed out of the World Cup and we have to take responsibility, we let important points go at home. We are out of the World Cup with the players we have, it is not fair at allbut we must continue working for the next four years”, said

The once Real Madrid footballer, for whom some 80 million euros were paid after Brazil 2014, now plays for Qatari Al-Rayyan. With obvious loss in his football, James did not want to give more declarations because “they would be used against them” after the elimination, since they depended on a defeat or draw by Peru, which ended up defeating Paraguay.

“Now there are no words, we have done our job, but when you no longer depend on yourself, it is much more complicated. Anything you say can be used against us, that’s why there are no words. We’ve done the work today, but when you don’t depend on yourself, it’s complicated,” he said.

