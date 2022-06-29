“That’s poor”, Angela Aguilar generates controversy by Diego Dreyfus’s comment: VIDEO

Ángela Aguilar is again in the eye of the hurricane because she met with the controversial life coach, Diego Dreyfus, who made a Foolish comment that made “La Princesa del Regional Mexicano” be branded as “classist” in networksso then we tell you everything that happened between these two personalities.

It all started when the famous personal coach of “Chicharito” Hernández published a series of stories in which he revealed that he was eating in a luxurious restaurant with Ángela Aguilar, Pepe Aguilar and with Edén Muñoz, Everything went smoothly at first, even Flor Silvestre’s granddaughter published a video where she appeared joking with Diego Dreyfus about her “hairstyle”which was funny because he is bald, however, once the meeting was advanced, the controversy came.

In another video posted by Diego Dreyfus you can see that For dessert Ángela Aguilar ordered a scraped chamoyHowever, this seemed in bad taste to the controversial coach, who assured that “that was poor”, which, caused the laughter of the interpreter of “Tell me how you want”.

after this videoÁngela Aguilar and the controversial coach were branded as “classists” and received all kinds of criticism, to which neither of them responded. It is worth mentioning that this was not the only reason why they earned this qualification because, at other moments of the coexistence, it was also evidenced on video that Pepe Aguilar and Diego Dreyfus showed off their ostentatious and expensive watches.

Other similar controversies of Ángela Aguilar

This is not the first time that Ángela Aguilar has been branded as “classist” Well, to begin with, she has always been criticized for only wearing clothes and shoes from exclusive brands, even on occasion He came to mock a pair of inexpensive brand tennis shoes, In addition, a few months ago it also caused controversy for ignoring an older adult who opened the door for him prior to one of his press conferences.

Ángela Aguilar has starred in various scandals of this type throughout her career. Photo: IG:

angela_aguilar_

Given these remarks, Ángela Aguilar has pointed out that everything was due to misunderstandingsHowever, her words have not been enough to calm the waters and she has been accused of showing a “false humility” For its part, Pepe Aguilar has completely minimized this situation and has ensured that this type of accusation only has the objective of staining the image of the Aguilar Dynasty.

KEEP READING:

Ángela Aguilar hits with a colorful look in honor of Pride 2022 | PHOTO

Ángela Aguilar shows off in a flirtatious mini dress and compliments rain down on her | PHOTO

Ángela Aguilar paralyzes TikTok with blue pants and white top | PHOTO