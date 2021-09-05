that’s the real reason why a fourth film was never made

With its enormous success with audiences and critics, the trilogy de The dark Knight from Christopher Nolan it is considered, to date, one of the highest moments in the world of cinecomics. And know that, originally, the Warner Bros. she was intent on making a further sequel that would develop the Bat Man story even deeper. However, it was the protagonist who refused Christian Bale, which for its part wanted to stick exclusively to the director’s original plans.

As the actor had stated: “Chris always said that if we were lucky enough to make three, then we would stop. “We’ll stop after that,” he said. Then when [la Warner] she came to us and said “Why don’t we make a fourth film?”, I replied, “No, we have to follow Chris’ dream of making a trilogy. Let’s not pull too hard and don’t get too forgiving ““.

And actually, how to blame him? The Dark Knight – The Return it ended in the best of ways, with the moving scene in which Alfred find again Bruce Wayne And Selina Kyle now at peace and happy. Of course, the possibilities of continuing the story were almost endless, considering that in comics there are so many enemies of Batman who could have interrupted his quiet, but for their part, Bale and Nolan preferred to close the story without having to run the risk of ruining what they had already done.

Batman, remember, will return to the cinema with a new film directed by Matt Reeves and with Robert Pattinson in the role of the famous hero. The cinecomic will follow Bruce Wayne during his first year of service, which will see him grapple with a brutal trail of murders and murders by the insane Riddler.

To join Pattinson in the cast we find Zoë Kravitz like Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Jeffrey Wright in the role of James Gordon, John Turturro in the part of Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard in the guise of Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan like Stanley Merkel, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, Andy Serkis in those of Alfred Pennyworth and finally Colin Farrell, who will be Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin.

We also remind you that Warner Bros. has also put in place Gotham PD, spin-off show of The Batman which Reeves will develop together with Terence Winter. It is a prequel set during the first year of the hero’s activity – the film, however, will focus on the second – and based on the comic story arc Batman: Year one. But Bruce Wayne will not be the real protagonist. The events will in fact explore the reality of the Gotham Police Department, made up of corruption and crime, in a period in which the city is upset by the appearance of a mysterious masked vigilante. The story will be told following the point of view of one of the agents, just like the others, corrupted to the core.

The Batman will hit US theaters on March 4, 2022.

