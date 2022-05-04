THAT’S THE THING: Natti Natasha and Chyno Miranda… | Showbiz 123

BY: WILLIAM GUZMAN P

THE INDUSTRY of entertainment in Venezuela has had a surprising resurgence, compensating for the inertia in which it was submerged for two years.

The storm has been dissipating and although the global emergency that translated into a pandemic has not completely ended, it could be said that the “business show” has awakened from that deep sleep that filled the planet’s artistic scene with silence. I am not exaggerating when I say that calm has returned.

And this is how our country is living a great moment again, with the visit of numerous international stars, who “have brought the public back to life” and who, in all these months, will be filling various spaces both in Caracas and around the world. inside the republic.

TWO ARTISTS Very dear ones, they continue to keep their followers on tenterhooks: Gilberto Correa and Jesús Chyno Miranda. Both go through very unfortunate situations, whose common point is their state of Health.

Although in the case of the Zulian entertainer, the circumstance in which he is involved is even more cumbersome, since his life was at risk of ending at the hands of criminals, according to the investigations.

While the silence surrounding the urban music singer continues to give rise to any kind of speculation. What is striking is that neither of them has used an official voice to clarify the facts. That’s the roll.

NO DEEPER In the reasons that led him to make the decision to withdraw from the show, Christopher Uckerman only suggested that from now on he will dedicate himself to “finding himself” (?) through cultivation and spiritual development.

In this way, the Mexican singer and actor, who became known throughout the continent with the role of Diego Bustamante in the RBD series, ends a 30-year career.

The 35-year-old artist expressed that the content that is currently being produced and gaining popularity does not provide a positive message to society, but who pay a low energy flow, so you prefer to get away from them and dedicate yourself to finding another purpose in your life.

ALTHOUGH that each one leads his life separated one from the other, The fans of Anuel AA and Karol G still do not accept the end of what was a highly famous romance.

The singer performed last weekend at Las Vegas and minutes before going on stage, the DJ placed a song by his girlfriend Yailin The most viral.

The public booed the concert shouting for a song from “La Bichota” that months ago he smoothed things over with his ex, turning the page on everything that happened between them.

The relationship between the reggaeton player and the Colombian singer is friendly. However, the admirers of both still do not look favorably on the Dominican ragpicker and they show it to her whenever they can.

A FEW DAYS of the Natti Natasha concert, scheduled for this Thursday the 5th on the terrace of the CCCT, expectations are growing to see one of the most popular exponents of the urban genre.

With an explosive show and the energy that characterizes her, the Dominican artist must show why she is called “La dura de las duras”. She is backed by the songs “Sin Pijama”, “I don’t want to know”, “Ram Pam Pam”, “The best version of me” among others.

The rest of the female flow, Djane Agniezka, Mabel Yeah, Corina Smith, Daniela Barranco and Sharlene. The first presentation of Natti Natasha in our country will be offered by RM53 Entertainment Group and Prodec.

ROLLING:

Shannon DeLima She suffers the consequences of changing boyfriends like underwear. Confirmed her romance with the Mexican Alejandro Speitzer, in her social networks they call her unstable.

*Nacho he has found a blocking stone to gain access to Chino Miranda. A respectable source told this journalist that a relative of his former partner is opposed to contact between them.

*Christian Nodal he can’t seem to get over the breakup with Belinda. In a recent concert, the Mexican singer proclaimed on the stage that they had been unfaithful to him and that is why he said he was alone.

*Ellen Degeneres He recorded the final episode of his program and thanked the audience for their support. The North American presenter announced in 2021 that in May 2022 she would say goodbye to her from her homonymous space.

UNROLLED:

*Amanda Gutierrez She showed up to Alicia Plaza’s birthday party very well accompanied. The actress had a long time without being exhibited with a partner.

Nadia Ferrera it’s in the sky. The Paraguayan model every day is more in love with Marc Anthony. She makes sure that she is crazy to marry the singer. And what will the bid be?

*Nina Sicily and her team is going full steam ahead with the selection of the pre-candidates for Miss Venezuela 2022. The official selection will be made shortly.

*The bomb It will continue to be on the air…because despite their “deflation” on Televen they have special affection for this program”. The quote corresponds to a source from the channel of the red ball.