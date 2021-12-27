“That’s the worst movie I’ve ever acted in”

Tom Hanks recently revealed the 3 best films of his career according to him. As he prepares to take part in the Yellowstone prequel, the actor talks about his filmography, and reveals what he thinks is the worst movie he has ever acted in and why.

This is de Bonfire of the Vanities, a 1990 dramatic comedy by Brian De Palma, based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name. It is a great editorial success, which had a very important impact on a cultural level, so it was not an easy mission for the director. “When we were shooting it, the movie was huge,” Hanks said of De Palma’s film. “We couldn’t go anywhere in New York City. Everyone was talking about it. Everyone had been badly chosen in the cast, me in particular. … Brian De Palma deals with iconography rather than cinema. He’s the director willing to make the fewest compromises – for better or for worse – that you could ever meet. Let’s talk about the guy who created Scarface. So his interpretation of this was one of those things. “

So Hanks has openly admitted that he, in his opinion, was the wrong person to play Sherman McCoy, a superficial “master of the universe” who worked on Wall Street, who has seen his life fall apart after an accident. . Surely Hanks, despite being a very talented actor, had a totally different role from the usual ones, in which no one was used to seeing him. But that’s not all, because the reasons would not have ended according to the actor. In his opinion, in fact, making changes to what is told in the novel was not a smart move. “You can’t take a book like Tom Wolfe’s, which changed the way people talk and think, and make it a palatable movie or change the thrust of the original text. It might not translate in a way that might work. “