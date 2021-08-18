that’s what he refused to do

Meghan Markle in Suits played the role of a practicing lawyer intent on pursuing her career but on the set of the series she already showed that she had the character for which she subsequently became famous.

When the young actresses participate in auditions are willing to compromise which, subsequently, they are no longer willing to tolerate.

It is a mechanism as old as cinema which not even Meghan Markle was able to escape when acting was still her main job.

It seems, however, that from a certain point on Meghan has decided to rebel against the director’s requests and asked to change the script.

Meghan Markle in Suits refused to obey the director

By the time Meghan Markle became famous enough to make her voice heard and support her beliefs, she decided to use her notoriety for making women’s voices heard and encourage them to enforce their rights and feelings.

The former actress has recalled on more than one occasion the moment in which she understood that she “had arrived”, that is, that she was famous enough to no longer have to compromise to work.

Meghan’s “change” took place during the recording of one of the episodes of the fourth series of Suits, that is, halfway through Meghan’s career with the series, which lasted from 2011 to 2018 for eight seasons.

At the time – it was 2014 – Meghan began to find intolerable that in many scenes of the series, even completely free of charge, his character was shown little dressed, that is just out of the shower and covered only with a towel or in other similar situations.

The actress then decided to put her feet up and let the director know that she would no longer act in those scenes and that she expected a change of script for his character.

One of the choices that are commonly made in these cases, to respect the script and at the same time safeguard the will of the actress is to hire a double.

The possibility was not considered at the time. The reasons may be two: either the series did not intend to pay handsomely a different actress for the nude scenes, with all the difficulties involved in finding a woman who was so similar to Meghan, or the future Duchess did not want to rely on a “double”.

In this second case, Meghan may have chosen to do not force another woman to make choices that she would later regret, and he obtained that in the following takes Rachel’s character was less sexualized and, consequently, less often shown in “indecent” outfits.

In a conference on the conditions of young women in the world of work, that same year Meghan explained that the phone call to the director marked an important moment in his growth as a person and stated: “What we need to change in women’s minds is that they have a higher value than they believe and that they don’t need to do things they don’t want to do.”

It could be pointed out that Meghan’s attitude was not really revolutionary and it was not really innovative: all the most famous actresses agreed to play “undressed” parts before they hit success, and then quit when they were protected by their fame.

The real revolution would have been not to accept such scenes at first but, if she hadn’t, Meghan probably wouldn’t have gotten to where she is, that is, in the million and million dollar house that Oprah Winfrey has made available to her and her husband. .