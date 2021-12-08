that’s what his camera can do

We certainly do not discover today that the photographic sector of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra it is one of the best among those currently available on the market but in recent days the Korean giant wanted to reiterate it.

On YouTube, in fact, the manufacturer has published a video with which he offers us a taste of what the photographic sector of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was able to achieve when it was entrusted to a professional like Yashas Naraya.

A taste of the potential of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

In particular, this video is the result of a collaboration between Samsung and Discovery, the director Vikram Singh and the naturalist photographer Yashas Narayan and aims to highlight the power of the camera system of the flagship smartphone of the Korean giant through a short wildlife documentary focusing on one of the most fascinating predators, the tiger.

The choice of the phone to use for this initiative fell on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra as the smartphone can count on a quadruple camera that can quickly adapt to a variety of situations, thanks to a combination of sensors that complement each other with different qualities. :

108 megapixel primary sensor Phase Detection, OIS, F1.8, 0.8μm (Ninth binning: 12MP, 2.4μm)

10 megapixel telephoto lens with Dual Pixel technology, 3x optical zoom, OIS, F2.4, 1.22μm

10 megapixel telephoto lens with Dual Pixel technology, 10x optical zoom, OIS F4.9, 1.22μm

12 megapixel Dual Pixel ultra wide angle sensor, FOV 120 ° F2.2, 1.4μm

Following the video published by the Korean giant:

And this is the behind the scenes video:

For at least two months (i.e. until the next generation is launched) this will be the most performing smartphone from Samsung from the point of view of the photographic sector.

