“That’s what I have in common with Cristiano Ronaldo”

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo played together under the colors of Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018. During this time, the French international had to learn a lot from the five-time Ballon d’Or.

There is no doubt. Karim Benzema is currently the best player in the world. In view of his season and his impact on the game of Real Madrid, the native of Bondy enters a new galaxy. This indirectly thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo. A revelation made in an exclusive interview with Onze Mondial after winning the Onze d’Or for best player of the season.

” It’s complicated to answer this question because it’s too hard to try to get something from him (laughs). I’m not going to tell you that I have a Ronaldo thing… (He thinks). Come on, maybe ball driving. I always liked watching him and when I watched what he was doing, I tried to focus mainly on his movements. And even the dribbling, the strikes, the passes, his movements, his handling of the ball, I dissected everything about him. I tried to take things from Ronaldo, but then to achieve the same thing is impossible “, he said.

