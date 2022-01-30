“That’s what it does to me” – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

Manchester United striker in trouble: Harriet Robson posted shots with a bloody face and bruised marks on his body and thighs. The police arrest him, United suspend him

The accusations against Mason Greenwood, Manchester United striker, are very serious. His fiancée, Harriet Robson, posted stories on his Instagram profile in which he shows himself with a bloody face and visible signs of bruises on his body and thighs. With a caption: To anyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me. And the player on Sunday was arrested on rape charges. The police did not confirm the player’s name but explained that they intervened following the publication on social media of images and videos posted by a woman who reported an incident of physical violence. An investigation was launched and a 20-year-old man was arrested on charges of rape and assault.

The girl has in fact also released an audio recorded during what seems to be a heated discussion between the two. Harriet Robson’s images immediately went viral on the web, which condemns the alleged behavior of the English champion, who will turn 21 in October.

Manchester United announced on Saturday afternoon that they have banned the player from training until further notice.

In the morning the Red Devils had released a first note about the young man, a product of the nursery: We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comments until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind. Then, the further step.

Greenwood and Robson had been dating since their school days, the Mersey School in Greater Manchester, but they broke up in September 2020 when the forward, on his first call-up to the national team, he got caught in the post-match against Iceland – together with Phil Foden, champion of the City – with two girls in the hotel

, violating the anti Covid rules and infuriating England coach Gareth Southgate, who chased them from retirement. But a few months ago Greenwood and Robson have been back together. Until her social report.