that’s what Napoli needs to pass the group

At 21.00 this evening Leicester and Legia Warsaw they challenged each other for the fifth day of the Europa League. The two teams are part of the group Group C of the Naples. The match ended 3-1.

The Leicester he earned 3 points placing himself first in the standings. The Naples currently occupies the third place in the standings on equal points with him Spartak Moscow: the Russians, however, are second thanks to the two victories in the direct clashes.

Europa League, what Naples needs to pass the group

The Naples yesterday he lost to Spartak Moscow 2-1. Elmas he signed the goal in the second half, but the final assault did not lead the blue team to equalize. In order not to leave the groups, the match against Leicester on the last day, which will be held on 9 December 2021 at 6.45 pm at the Maradona Stadium.

The Naples will pass to eighths if it will beat the Leicester and the Legia will win or draw with it Spartak. In the event of victories in Napoli and Spartak, the Azzurri will pass the group as seconds and will challenge a team that will drop from the play-offs Champions League.

Europa League standings

Conference League

From third place the round of 32 of the Conference League 2021/2022, new competition UEFA which sees the third classified of the groups of the Europa League enter a knockout phase with the runners-up of the Conference League. The first classified of this competition go directly to the second round.

Napoli, however, may not even participate in the Conference League in case of defeat against Leicester and Legia victory against Spartak.



