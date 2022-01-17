that’s what the Amazon password is for for deliveries

Amazon has also introduced a new one in Italy security system for parcel collection. The problem of stolen packages, in fact, risks becoming serious when the numbers increase and the value of the goods is high: in addition to the damage itself, the insult of misunderstanding is added in the triangle between Amazon, express courier and customer, in one liability discharge from which in many cases no specific responsibilities are identified. Hence the idea of ​​”Safe delivery“, Which will now be available in our country as an additional control and certification tool

Safe delivery

The system is simple to operate: Amazon attributes the highest-value purchases one one-time six-digit password which will be sent to the customer with an email after shipping the item. This password represents the receipt with which the customer will be able to collect the package. Once the shipment has arrived, the customer can collect everything only by providing the courier with the password received.

It will also be possible to find it on the marketplace together with the order details and will be valid until the day of delivery. This does not mean that only the person who made the purchase can collect the package, but in case of delegation, this same password will act as a receipt authorizing the delivery:

If you are not available to receive the package, you can share the one-time password with a person of your choice who can receive the package on your behalf. It is not recommended to share the one-time password with an unknown person. If no one can receive the package, we will attempt delivery again on the next business day.

In this way, customer and courier are made more responsible and their direct relationship becomes the fulcrum of Amazon’s control over deliveries. Details on the new system are available on THIS page. Since this is a novelty, it will probably find users accustomed to buying without this additional safety condition unprepared: it is therefore a tool to learn about, but at the same time it will be used only in cases where the value of the goods in the package makes it useful. and this further step of control is desirable.