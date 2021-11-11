That’s what the evening skin routine for over 50s is for

Imperative: slow down the signs of aging. When? During the hours of rest. Over 50s would do well to imitate Nicole Kidman, 54 years old. The peach-skinned Hollywood star recently unveiled at the magazine Harper’s Bazaar her favorite night skincare product she loves, un CBD-infused face oil (cannabidiol) of the SeraLabs brand. According to the Australian actress, it is an excellent anti-wrinkle remedy and, in fact, the Cosmoprof Bologna website confirms: the extracts of Cannabis Sativa improve the condition of the skin, regulating the quantities of collagen and elastin. But what are the others secrets for a night skincare tailored to the over 50s?

Night skincare for over 50s, expert advice

Let’s start by understanding the mechanisms put in place during the night by our skin. As the aesthetic doctor Dvora Ancona of Dvora clinic in Milan, «The night’s rest favors the regeneration of epidermal cells and restores proper skin hydration. Hence the need for a specific beauty routine to support this process, which is all the more important for mature skin. After cleansing with cleansing milk and tonic or rose water, those over 50 can apply an AHA-based exfoliating product on alternate evenings (alpha hydroxy acids). Also called fruit acids, these active ingredients exfoliate the surface of the skin, giving it a brighter, smoother and more uniform appearance ». According to Federica Pistoni, dermatologist of Terme di Sirmione, «Inevitable in the skincare of the over 50s full-bodied night cream and rich in nourishing and moisturizing natural active ingredients. For a super regenerative “beauty sleep” effect look on the label of your evening cosmetic almond oil, macadamia oil, shea butter, hyaluronic acid and peptide complexes. Finally, apply 2-3 times a week after cleansing once nourishing mask in a creamy texture, keeping it on for about 10 minutes and removing the excess with a damp cloth or warm water. In the morning, the skin will appear rested and silky to the touch ».

Here is a selection of products suitable for night skincare for over 50s.

