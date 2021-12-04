that’s what the left is – Libero Quotidiano





Lucia Esposito 03 December 2021

“Certainly the passing of the years does not help her.” «He stepped on a m …», «Lately there Natalia Aspesi, an extraordinary journalist whom I respect, is losing blows, in my opinion the time has come to make room for young people ». For days the social networks have been throwing up insults and insults against her, but the journalist of Republic does not break down. «It is obvious that they attack me, attacks are welcome also because if they don’t attack you you don’t exist. Now I’m writing another article on the story … ». The story has been the same for days: the pat on the butt of the Tuscan journalist Greta Beccaglia and the three-year daspo with which the dead-handed (but quick) Fiorentina fan was punished.





THE ANOMALOUS WAVE

Aspesi, a historical feminist, has written what she thinks: “I think a hand on the butt requires an apology but does not deserve a life sentence, also because I think that in the meantime three people were dying at work.” The tidal wave of a livid tide has risen against her, uncontrollable as always when all the hatred of those who do not admit a divergent thought to the dominant one, of those who do not tolerate that an opinion follows a direction, pours into social media contrary and pretends to reunite everything under the banner of a single thought. But the lady of journalism does not withdraw an inch, on the contrary she takes a step forward: «Let’s think about serious things. If we give all this importance to a story like this, it means that we have really fallen down. On Sunday as everyone was horrified by the harassment in front of the stadium, three people died on the job. Everyone took care of that ass, none of those three dead. Now I say goodbye because I have to go and write ».





The journalist doesn’t give us any more time, but her thinking is very clear: she condemns the harassment without discounts, solidarity with her colleague, but let’s give the events the weight they deserve. Let’s learn not to validate the facts: the news of three people losing their lives while working is much more serious than a hand on the butt which is an act to be condemned but it is not a crime. Certainly her thinking is anything but homologated both with respect to the newspaper for which she writes and with respect to the battles of the feminist movement. Different and far from those struggles for which she herself fought in the past in the front row. Aspesi has distanced itself from the novel feminists who are horrified if a man dares to compliment, who consider even the whistle of an admirer harassment and who cling to the endings of words believing that it is an “a” to rebalance gender differences. . He even buried the metoo without regret when in an interview with Vanity Fair he said that the American movement “spoke only of famous women, who if they did not give it to the producer on duty would at most lose their diva status. He ignored the workers, the shop assistants, the secretaries, those women who risk losing their jobs and not eating anymore ».





COMPARISON

And now, after days of sociological and philosophical discussions about a man touching a woman’s butt on live TV, Natalia Aspesi says that no, that groping is not a crime. And for this it ends up in the pillory. But in the article Aspesi argues something else that we should all really think about. She writes: “Apart from the fact that women are able to defend themselves, despite the fashion, after all already at the end, of victimization: decades ago, when on crowded trams a hand or other on the butt was common, we trained with a famous blow next to it that caused moans to the unfortunate villain and crushed all his clumsy attempts of abuse. Maybe we were stronger, meaner and even happier. ” What if it really was? What if we really became weaker, better, and even sadder than our mothers struggling for abortion and divorce instead of an “a” instead of an “o” at the end of a word?