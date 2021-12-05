that’s what the metaverse is (and what Facebook has to do with it)

We hear it mentioned more and more often, even if it is not yet completely clear what it is, mainly because it does not yet exist in fact: the metaverse seems on the verge of representing the next technological revolution, at least according to its heralds. Among these, the most prominent is certainly Mark Zuckerberg, who is investing rivers of dollars on the new hyper-connected virtual reality, so much so that he is undertaking a rebranding of Facebook, which changes its name to Meta. But the construction of the metaverse is not just a technological enterprise: it will also be a gigantic commercial operation, whose contours are still blurred but which promises very attractive profit margins for all companies that want to bet on it. Unless, of course, another multi-billion dollar bubble of digital capitalism is shown.

From Facebook to Meta

Mark Zuckerberg he has proclaimed himself one of the heralds of the new virtual reality, and his position means that whatever he says is always listened to with great attention, regardless of whether it is later proven correct or not. Now the Menlo Park company wants to take a step further and put itself in the front row in the construction of the metaverse, for which a rebranding – even if critics argue that the real reason for the move is the recent scandals linked to the so-called Facebook papers. Zuckerberg recalled the meaning of the word “meta” in Greek (“beyond, beyond”), explaining that the new name “symbolizes that there is always more to be built, and there is always a new chapter in history” and that “the future will go beyond anything we can imagine”. Meta will therefore bring together the company’s “family of social apps”, including Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, which will be integral parts of the metaverse, but also other companies such as Oculus (which produces virtual reality viewers).

Meta’s vision

The 37-year-old New Yorker describes the metaverse as “the successor to the mobile internet: a set of interconnected digital spaces that let you do things you can’t do in the physical world.” According to Zuckerberg, “the next platform will be even more immersive: an embodied internet where you are in the experience, you are not just looking at it”, and will be characterized by “a feeling of presence, as if you were right there with another person or in an other place”. It will be a revolution in the way we do practically everything: “you can instantly teleport like a hologram to be in the office without walking the route, to a concert with friends, or to your parents’ living room to chat”. Plus, “you’ll be able to spend more time on what interests you, save time in traffic, and reduce your carbon footprint. Think about how many physical things you own today that could simply be holograms in the future. Your TV, your perfect work rig with multiple screens, your board games etc: instead of physical things assembled in the factory, they will be holograms designed by creators all over the world ”.

Digital infrastructure

At the base of the metaverse is obviously the technological capacity to make it happen. From virtual reality (VR) viewers to Google Glass or HoloLens, passing through augmented reality (AR) games such as Pokémon Go or more immersive ones such as Fortnite, the technological and digital infrastructures on which to build this new virtual dimension are already being developed. development. But to be able to set up a sufficiently large and interconnected system, it will take time and a lot of investment. Zuckerberg is confident that within a decade at most the metaverse will be a reality: if it is true that some of his “pieces” are already so, it is perhaps still too early to greet the dawn of a new era of virtual interactions.

A new world? As you can guess, if this project were to go through it would be a total revolution, much more than a simple “technological revolution”. The ways in which we interact with others would be altered but also those with which we relate to the physical world. In fact, that path started decades ago by the Internet would end: creating a completely artificial world, in which you can have complete and, at least in part, “disconnected” experiences from the real world. That this “new world”, virtual, simply dialogues with the real one or even replaces it, would not change the most striking fact: physical reality would no longer be the only possible one, because we will also be able to live in the digital one, not with our bodies materials but with avatars and holograms.

The economic potential

It is clear that, in a similar context, the frontiers of profit would multiply and new ways of commercial actions would arise. For example, through the avatars you can buy tickets for events, clothes, products of various kinds and much more. In addition, a number of activities (traditional or not) will be available online. All this will need to sustain itself on a “virtual” economy, which for Jensen Hang, CEO of Nvidia (one of the largest graphics chip companies in the world) “will become (…) bigger than our current economy.”

A Bloomberg Intelligence estimate from last July predicts that by 2024 the entire metaverse “market” could be worth something like 800 billion dollars. Other estimates go much lower, indicating the possible earnings (which however are different from the value of the entire related business) for the companies involved in virtual reality just above 80 billion. When in doubt, several Chinese tech giants have already begun to follow the example of companies such as Facebook / Meta, Microsoft and Nvidia, investing huge capital in the development of the metaverse and registering their brands on the stock exchange. Moreover, it is reasonable to expect that this virtual world will give a new, strong impetus to the world of cryptocurrencies, which have come back into vogue in recent times.

All agree, then?

Of course not. Many doubt that it will be a real revolution, or that it will take hold within a few years. It will probably be a development that will progress gradually, attracting more and more users over time, assuming it really takes off. But even if it were to become a reality, there will be many and different problems at the level of governance and the rules for its functioning. For example, some have emphasized the need to define legal standards to govern the metaverse, to prevent it from becoming a lawless place where crime reigns supreme.

Still others, like the former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, argue that the technology known as artificial intelligence (AI) is not yet mature enough to handle a complex environment like the metaverse. Not only that: according to Schmidt, there is a risk that this hyper-connected virtual reality could become a more palatable substitute for “real” life: we are talking about “worlds that appear more rewarding than today’s world: you are richer, more fascinating, more beautiful , more powerful, faster. So, in a few years, people will choose to spend more time with their glasses in the metaverse. And who makes the rules? The world will become more digital than physical. And it’s not necessarily the best thing for human society ”.