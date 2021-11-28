that’s what the notch at the bottom is for

Cups, have you ever understood what the notch at the bottom is for? Here’s why it was added, amazing.

The cups they are among the most used dishes every day, allowing us to sip a good coffee or any other drink for breakfast or for a snack, alone or in company.

Many, however, will have wondered, at least once, why on the bottom there is a notch: why is it added? Several hypotheses have been made, but now comes the truth: has a specific function, here’s which one.

Cups, what is the notch at the bottom for: the answer is finally revealed

In many, as a first hypothesis, they thought that the notch was merely a factory error, or maybe it was used to make the cup more stable and not let it slip once placed on the surfaces.

Others, however, in a more “scientific” way, have always believed that had the task of not letting the heat dissipate liquid drinks, or that allowed the various cups to fit together.

While they may all sound sensible ideas, none of these are the real motivation for the presence of the notch. An Ikea employee revealed the mystery, a Swedish company that uses notches in every cup it produces; the reason is much more practical than one might think.

Indeed, as revealed by the woman, the notch is essentially used to facilitate the washing of the cups in the dishwasher; specifically, it prevents water from stagnating on the bottom, when it is upside down, both during washing and drying.

With the presence of the notch, no stagnation problems: the water flows perfectly away from the cup and thus allows complete drying. A small detail that is as simple as it is ingenious. Have you ever thought about it?