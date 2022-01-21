that’s what you need to eat

To have healthy and clean lungs, we must not only avoid smoking and carry out adequate physical activity: what we eat is also important.

The lungs are among the organs more important than our body, as it is able to supply oxygen to the whole organism and eliminate the carbon dioxide present in the blood.

Consider their important functions, not to mention the fundamental importance they have assumed now in the pandemic era, it is good to protect them as well as possible and there are many indications to do so. Among these, it can be very useful to choose certain ones foods rather than others. Let’s see what they are together.

Nutrition is important to always have healthy and clean lungs

With the advent of the Coronavirus, the lungs were the most affected organs ever, especially in the most serious cases. This is why, never like now, it is important to protect them properly recommendations. Among the most common: avoiding smoking, avoiding exposure to smog, exercising, avoiding overweight situations that could lead to complications, etc. Among these, however, thesupply.

In fact, there are foods that are more recommended than others for safeguard lungs. According to some studies, grapefruit is one of these. Rich in antioxidants, capable of preventing lung disease and cancer, as well as improving cell function, grapefruit has a purifying effect on the body and in particular on the lungs. Another highly recommended food is thyme, for its antiseptic power and its ability to fight phlegm, and garlic, which is able, if eaten raw, to decrease the risk of chronic diseases for consumers.

Then there is the oregano, which thanks to the high concentration of monoterpene and carvacrol helps eliminate toxins. Likewise, carrots, if eaten raw, also stimulate tissue repair. These are also a valid help to prevent lung diseases, the onset of other respiratory disorders and to improve asthma thanks to vitamin C and beta-carotenes.

Ginger then, thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antibiotic power, is able to fight bronchitis. Finally, onion, with the presence of B vitamins, vitamin C and a high content of quercetin, is an important source of antioxidants, known to be able to strengthen the immune system. The raw onion then helps the body to fight lung-related diseases.

However, before changing your diet, it is always better to consult your doctor or a dietician or nutritionist. An expert will be able to understand what your needs are in relation to your body and your needs.