that’s when 570 euros per month are due

A facility for situations that may occur within the domestic context. Not just housewives: here are all the recipients.

The classification is not the same as for other workers. However, as we have seen several times, housewives are also entitled to a pension, even if they themselves have to create it. Clearly, although it can be considered as a full-fledged job (also because many people renounce having a “canonical” one to devote himself to the care of the house and especially of the family), there is no remuneration. But retirement is another matter. The state has long ago decided to opt for recognition of housewives, who for different reasons have made this choice of life.

No salary but the possibility of accessing a fund which, once they reach a certain age, will allow them to take advantage of a full-fledged pension treatment. Although, of course, these are low social security allowances, based above all on voluntary contributions paid a certain amount per month. Which, many times, they are not sufficient to guarantee a livelihood, especially if life, over the years, were to face difficult situations. This is why housewives come to ask themselves whether, economically, it is advantageous to take out supplementary pensions or insurance.

Monthly relief for housewives: here’s how to request it

This too, like other fields, reserves particular concessions which, often, are not even known by the direct interested parties. Also because, on balance, the creation of a pension fund is not exactly a walk in the park, given that the income from actual work is not there or, if so, it is extremely low. Nevertheless, this is where the discount comes in: housewives, in fact, may be entitled to a check of 570 euros per month, even without paying voluntary contributions. Provided, however, that you comply with the requirements and above all the deadlines for submitting the application. Yes, because the horizon is quite close: January 2022, practically immediately.

The occasion is tempting though. In addition to the allowance, there would be the opportunity to receive up to 280 euros per month (even for the unemployed) who have expenses such as rent or mortgage. The deadline for applications is January 31st. An insurance premium that will reward housewives but also students, unemployed and pensioners under the age of 67 who perform domestic duties. For the latter, moreover, accident prevention protection of 24 euros per year is envisaged granted by Inail, moreover in a compulsory form. Pay attention also to the income brackets: whoever declares personal income within € 4,648.11 will not be required to pay the insurance premium. This limit rises to € 9,296.22 per year in the presence of a family unit. The allowance for continuous personal assistance is included in this framework, equal to 574.59 euros, destined monthly to those who have reported illness or accidents.