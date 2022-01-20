that’s when and what the new provision means

The black box also becomes mandatory for cars: that’s when and on which vehicles

News coming for all Italian motorists: in a few months, as reported by Repubblica.it, it will be mandatory to have the famous “black box“, Or the“ black box ”that records the main data while the vehicle is running. This device, already present by law inside trains and airplanes in order to reconstruct the situation in cases of breakdowns or accidents, will be essential starting from 6 July 2022 and will be mounted inside the vehicles directly by the mechanics. Here is which car it will be mandatory in and all the other info on the black box. HOW TO TRANSFORM THE SMARTPHONE INTO A WALKIE TOLKIE

Compulsory black box: here for which cars and why

All vehicles registered starting from 6 July 2022, as anticipated, will have the black box already mounted inside the cars: it will be located under the driver’s seat, it will be fireproof and in no way accessible or manipulable (only the forces of order will be able to do so in case of significant accidents). This object will record speed, position, inclination of the vehicle, braking and other parameters on non-modifiable computer media that may prove to be fundamental in the event of an accident. This is not a retroactive measure, therefore anyone who owns a car registered before 6/7/2022 will not have to do absolutely anything; however, if you want to proceed with the installation of the black box, you can do it autonomously by contacting workshops and the like.

What will happen in 2024

Furthermore, from 2024, the black box will have undergone an upgrade: it will also record other parameters relating to the safety equipment of the car, such as the alcohol block, the intelligent speed adaptation, the anti-shock warning, the automatic emergency braking and lane keeping. Systems that, in addition to protecting the health of motorists, will be essential to provide absolute clarity on the causes and dynamics of road accidents.

KEEP READING