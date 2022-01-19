that’s when filming will begin on the series with Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. is back on TV some 20 years after his appearance on Ally McBeal, from which he was fired due to his substance abuse in private life. Now, after leaving the MCU, Downey Jr. will take part in The Sympathizer, HBO series. Let’s find out together when production will start!

The show was developed by A24 in collaboration with the network, and stars acclaimed Korean director Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) in the control room. A great deal for RDJ, who will earn approx $ 2 million per episode for the literary adaptation of The Sympathizer written by Thanh Nguyen, where he will play multiple characters. Among them will be a California congressman, a CIA agent and a Hollywood director. The series, conceived as a cross between a satire and a political thriller, focuses on a Franco-Vietnamese communist spy during the war, who lives in exile in the USA.

As for the start of production, Murphy’s Multiverse reported shooting should begin in June. This would suggest an issue of The Sympathizer which is going to be placed in the late 2023. And you, are you curious to see the return of Robert Downey Jr. on the small screen? Let us know in the comments!