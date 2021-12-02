that’s when he can return to the field, the date
Latest Napoli football – Koulibaly injury and recovery times, the date of the return to the field and the news on the Africa Cup arrives
Latest football Naples – Bad news regarding the condition and recovery times of Kalidou Koulibaly, injured yesterday during Sassuolo-Naples in the recovery.
Koulibaly injury, recovery times
There is no good news on the recovery time of the injury Kalidou Koulibaly, this is the press release just arrived from SSC Napoli:
“Koulibaly reported a second degree distraction to his left hamstring.”
Massimo Ugolini, journalist of Sky Sports, collected the first sensations or recovery times on the microphones of SS24. Here is what is highlighted by FootballNaples24:
“Bad news for Kalidou, because for this second degree distraction he will be out for at least 4-5 weeks. A bad loss and a long stop for the defender. It will be necessary to evaluate the recovery times and the possibility or not of participating in the Cup. of Africa. The appointment is for January, the year ended for Koulibaly “.
CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News