that's when he can return to the field, the date

Injury recovery times Koulibaly, SKY: 4-5 weeks off, year over and Africa Cup at risk!

Latest Napoli football – Koulibaly injury and recovery times, the date of the return to the field and the news on the Africa Cup arrives

Latest football NaplesBad news regarding the condition and recovery times of Kalidou Koulibaly, injured yesterday during Sassuolo-Naples in the recovery.

Koulibaly injury, recovery times

There is no good news on the recovery time of the injury Kalidou Koulibaly, this is the press release just arrived from SSC Napoli:

“Koulibaly reported a second degree distraction to his left hamstring.”

Koulibaly

Massimo Ugolini, journalist of Sky Sports, collected the first sensations or recovery times on the microphones of SS24. Here is what is highlighted by FootballNaples24:

“Bad news for Kalidou, because for this second degree distraction he will be out for at least 4-5 weeks. A bad loss and a long stop for the defender. It will be necessary to evaluate the recovery times and the possibility or not of participating in the Cup. of Africa. The appointment is for January, the year ended for Koulibaly “.

