that’s when he can return to the field, the date

Latest football Naples – Bad news regarding the condition and recovery times of Kalidou Koulibaly, injured yesterday during Sassuolo-Naples in the recovery.

Koulibaly injury, recovery times

There is no good news on the recovery time of the injury Kalidou Koulibaly, this is the press release just arrived from SSC Napoli:

“Koulibaly reported a second degree distraction to his left hamstring.”

Koulibaly

Massimo Ugolini, journalist of Sky Sports, collected the first sensations or recovery times on the microphones of SS24. Here is what is highlighted by FootballNaples24: