that’s when he will open an account on OnlyFans

Scarlett Bordeaux, as well as the boyfriend Karrion Kross, was part of one of the very latest waves of layoffs from WWE. The two had been separated as early as Kross’ last run at NXT, just before clash with Samoa Joe at NXT TakeOver 36, but the separation became even more evident after the ex-NXT Champion was sent to Monday Night RAW, while Scarlett stayed in the Black & Gold Brand and disappeared from the scene except for a Dark Match on SmackDown.

Bordeaux, shortly after the release, had hinted that would open a profile on OnlyFans and today he confirmed it.

Scarlett Bordeaux will land on OnlyFans in January

As announced by herself on Twitter, Scarlett will officially land on OnlyFans this January.

I think it’s going to be a January Only Fans launch… 🚀😈

Image

If nothing else, the manager and girlfriend of Killer Kross she is much luckier than Chelsea Green. And you, are you happy with the announcement of Scarlett Bordeaux?

