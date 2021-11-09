“That’s when I realized that Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air had come to an end”

In his autobiography, Will, the actor Will Smith really talked about everything, such as falling in love with Stockard Channing while filming 6 Degrees of Separation, or when it came time to write the final word for Willy, The Prince of Bel-Air.

The Entertainment Weekly! reported excerpts from Will Smith’s book, in which we can also read when the actor and the rest of the crew of Willy, The Prince of Bel-Air they decided to end the show.

“The storylines were getting more and more forced, and it was getting really hard to keep cool‘”writes”Anyone who has ever worked on a sitcom can tell you the exact episode in which the series began its decline. For us it was the fifteenth episode of the fifth season, ‘Bullets Over Bel-Air’. It was the episode where I was killed by a bullet, and Carlton started carrying a weapon.“

“I managed to keep my promise to myself that I would never find myself in a cycle of deterioration without having a new project on the horizon.“continues, then, adding another layer to the complicated decision making which led to the end of the sitcom “The show could also have gone on for another season; they were my family, and I loved them. But a film career had become a viable option, and I was at a crossroads“.

Furthermore, his colleague John Amos influenced the choice, playing Fred Wilkes in 3 episodes of Willy, The Prince of Bel-Air, who saw Smith’s dilemma, told him to make sure everyone had a way to “close the show with dignity”.

So it was that Smith talked to his co-stars about it, and the cast decided to end the show once the contract expired, which is with the sixth season..

Now, 25 years after its conclusion, Willy the Prince of Bel Air will have a reboot, produced by Smith himself.