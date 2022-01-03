that’s when it could be launched

In recent days, Xiaomi has officially launched Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X in China, disappointing those who also expected to know Xiaomi 12 Ultra, smartphone at the center of various rumors in recent weeks.

According to what was made known by the popular leaker Digital Chat Station, in Xiaomi’s programs there would be the launch of Xiaomi 12 Ultra in the course of the month of February (between the middle and the end), after the Chinese New Year.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be launched in February

As happened for the other models in the series, the new Xiaomi smartphone should also be launched initially in China, and then arrive on the other markets only at a later time.

To say of Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi 12 Ultra has like code name the abbreviation L1 and can rely on a better photographic sector compared to that of the other models in the series, including a periscope super telephoto lens.

Recall that, according to past rumors, this smartphone should count on photographic sensors made by Xiaomi in collaboration with Leica (which in the meantime has concluded its own partnership with Huawei): it has been said, in particular, that it should be equipped with a quadruple rear camera, with a 50 megapixel Samsung GN5 primary sensor, accompanied by a 48 megapixel sensor with 2x zoom, a 48 megapixel sensor with 5x zoom and a 48 megapixel sensor with 10x zoom.

Among the others Main characteristics of Xiaomi 12 Ultra we should find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 6.5 or 6.6 inch display with 2K resolution and integrated ultrasonic fingerprint recognition sensor, a battery capable of recharging at a maximum speed of 120 W.

Without a doubt, further advances on the features of this new awaited smartphone from Xiaomi will emerge over the next few weeks. Just have a little patience.

Read also: the best Xiaomi smartphones of the month