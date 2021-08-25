that’s when it will be available to all subscribers

Starting from Friday 27 August, Cruella will be available on the platform of Disney + for all subscribers. All the fun, fashion and genius offered by the Academy Award winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson will be available in streaming as many times as you like, exclusively on Disney’s streaming platform.

Cruella will be available on Disney + for all subscribers

Academy Award Winner Emma Stone (La La Land) is the protagonist of the new film Disney live action Cruella, which tells the rebellious beginnings of one of the most famous and fashionable antagonists in the world of cinema: the legendary Cruella de Vil (Cruella De Mon).

Set during the punk rock revolution in seventies London, the film follows the adventures of a young scammer named Estella, an intelligent and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her creations. Befriends one couple of young thieves who appreciate his penchant for meanness and together manage to build a life on the streets of London.

One day, Estella’s talent for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, an incredibly chic and terribly refined fashion legend, played by the two-time Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson. However their relationship sets in motion a series of events and revelations that lead Estella to embrace his evil side and to become the irrepressible, fashionable and vengeful Cruella.

Loading... Advertisements

Cruella is portrayed by Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mark Strong. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie, from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara and a story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis, based on the novel “101 Dalmatians” by Dodie Smith. Cruella is produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr, while Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close are executive producers.

We remind you that the film will be available for all subscribers on the Disney + streaming platform since August 27, 2021.