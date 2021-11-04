that’s when it’s scheduled

A solar storm is coming to Italy, a fascinating phenomenon that could however have repercussions on some daily activities. That’s when it should arrive

THE atmospheric phenomena they are definitely unpredictable. An aspect that makes them even more fascinating and beautiful to look at. Fortunately with today’s technologies, they can be monitored, even quite precisely.

Eg, last October 28 the sun generated a flare of enormous intensity, coming from the sunspot AR22887. It produced a plasma wave capable of vibrating the entire solar surface. This event was followed by a new magnetic storm that will hit the Earth.

Solar storm in Italy: what it consists of and how it is possible to spot it

As a result of this in the Bel Paese, in this case on the Gran Zebrù it was possible to witness a real polar aurora that left everyone breathless. Similar events also occurred in Canada and New Zealand, while in South America there was a sensational radio blackout.

The aforementioned phenomenon was observed through a NASA Soho space telescope and produced a wave of particles called Coronal Mass Emission (CME) which headed for the earth at a speed of 1,260 km / s and hit it on October 31 at 11:00 (Italian time zone).

It was not a strong impact for this reason the geomagnetic storm that ensued did not have who knows what intensity (class G1). The sunspot AR2887 erupted again on November 1 at 02:45 Italian time giving rise to a solar flare of class M1 as well as a plasma wave that has spread over half of the solar disk.

Type II radio emissions have also been reported due in all probability to the impact of a CME moving at about 600 km / s through the solar atmosphere. According to what was stated by Dario Del Moro, researcher of the Solar and Space Physics group at the Tor Vergata University of Rome, this is a normal occurrence.

He then went on to say that the coronal mass ejection will hit the Earth and it will interact with its magnetic field and its external atmosphere. Among the possible consequences there may be problems in the GPS signal, in radio communications and particle flows in high latitude areas (northern and astral aurorae), that could be visible a few hours after the impact, in this case starting from the afternoon of Thursday 4 November.