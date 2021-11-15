That’s when One UI 4.0 will arrive on Samsung smartphones

As we know Samsung has been busy testing and releasing the various betas of the One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 for some of its smartphones. Although it has now completed the testing phase of the One UI 4.0 for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, as of today we still do not have a timeline to rely on regarding the availability of the stable version.

Here is the probable roadmap for the launch of Samsung’s One UI 4.0

In these hours, however, an incredible leak coming from Samsung Members offers us the opportunity to find out when the update to One UI 4.0 will be available for a large number of smartphones and tablets from the South Korean giant. Before showing you the list, we would like to clarify that Samsung has removed the warning from Samsung Members therefore it is not yet anything official:

November 2021 Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

December 2021 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 +, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G

January 2022 Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10 +, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy Quantum2

February 2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7 +

April 2022 Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, Galaaxy A90 5G, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 5G, Galaxy Jump, Galaxy A Quantum

May 2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab Active3, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A12, Galaxy Buddy, Galaxy Wide5, Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)

June 2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

July 2022 Samsung Galaxy A21s, Galaxy Xcover5, Galaxy M12



Soon, therefore, the giant will prepare to update the current high-end of the Galaxy series smartphones. The tablets, as well as the other smartphones, will be updated to the new operating system during the first half of 2022, with the hope that the One UI 4.0 will also arrive on many other devices.

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are approaching, so bookmark the pages so you are always up to date on the latest offers!