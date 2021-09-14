that’s when shooting will start

Chris Pratt, guest at Jimmy Kimmel Live, confirmed that the footage of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will start in November 2021.

It has long been known that the cast would return to the set by the end of the year: now we finally know the exact period thanks to the statements of the American actor who confirmed that everything will take place in November.

Chris Pratt: previews on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guest of Jimmy Kimmel to promote the film by Chris McKay, The War of Tomorrow, available on Amazon Prime Video, Chris Pratt gave some more details also on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3., announcing that the cast will return to the set, for the start of filming, in November 2021 and that they are expected to last until about the spring of 2022.

In the course of the interview, Chris Pratt confirmed that the new chapter will begin shooting with James Gunn directing, at the end of the year and more precisely in November. The script is already concluded, as the project has been postponed due to Covid-19.

Guardians of the Galaxy on Disney +

We remind you that the previous films in the saga – Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – are available in streaming on Disney +.