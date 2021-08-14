that’s when smart contracts arrive on ADA!

Here we are, we finally have an official date, which has been released since Nigel Hemsley for the passage of Cardano to his next one version, which will introduce the smart contract that both developers and investors await.

This is the 12 September next, an announcement that partially justifies the great rally of Cardano which we already talked about yesterday, a price rally that reported ADA stably above i $ 2 of market value.

It is very close: that’s when they will arrive

September 12 will be day X

When will it update Cardano? We finally have a date, even if it is slightly ahead of what we thought just a few days ago. The announcement comes via video from Nigel Hemsley, one of the most influential figures within the IOHK, which is the foundation that guides and follows the development of the protocol of Cardano. This announcement was also confirmed by IOHK.

Here we are. We have the goal of September 12, 2021 for the Alonzo upgrade, which will bring smart contracts to Cardano with an HFC (a hard fork).

This is the brief but very important press release from IOHK, which marks one of the most important steps not only for the protocol, but – without exaggeration – for the entire crypto world. Because with this update, as already repeated several times – Cardano will be able to take part seriously in the Revolution from the decentralized finance, a revolution that could get an important boost from the participation of a player so strong on the market.

Should Ethereum fear Cardano’s arrival?

We do not believe that Cardano’s arrival in space that is now dominated far and wide by ETH could be a source of problems for the protocol. Ethereum.

It is a segment that absolutely cannot do without smart contract, which are its soul and operating principle. We believe, as we have already said several times, that the arrival of ADA in this space can only be fresh blood for the competition and a further push to improve and improve the entire sector.

Where can Cardano ADA stop?

Those who want to invest in the short term could certainly expect a period of relative volatility after such a run. However, even for Cardano, we invite you to look at the medium and long term targets, which we have collected within our own forecasts on Cardano ADA.

The short-term targets have already been reached – but nothing prevents the milestones from being burned even towards the medium ones. Cardano’s fundamentals are important, as are the signals coming from technical analysis. Cardano – and this will in all likelihood be the lietmotiv until September 12 – it will be one of the cryptocurrencies to keep on the radar, both for the trader very short term, both for those who want a large cryptocurrency to be included in their wallet.