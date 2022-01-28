That’s when the Bitcoins will run out, we have the decisive date

Bitcoins are not eternal: the estimates show very precise data that establish on which date there will be no more cryptocurrencies to mine.

If you believed that Bitcoins were unlimited now you will find that it is not. Unlike paper money, virtual currencies appear to be short-lived. The news is perplexing, considering it was coming considered the “currency of the future”.

We have repeatedly told of the great diffusion of the mining: previously, a mechanism known to a few experts, now known to almost everyone. Even the less experienced have started studying the system to try to get some virtual currency. Shortly thereafter, some they made a lot of money.

The rumor has started to circulate, so much so that the platforms and systems in charge of the mining have increased dramatically and the value of cryptocurrencies has started to grow rapidly. Not only that, but coins have also increased: in addition to Bitcoin, by now, we know Ethereum, Dogecoin, Libra (the cryptocurrency of Facebook), Moneroand many others.

But Bitcoin remains the most famous, the most requested and the most powerful. At present, there are roughly 18.9 million units mined from the value of 49 thousand dollars each for a total market cap of over 926 billion dollars. We are close to the trillion dollars, sometimes even surpassed.

How many Bitcoins are left and when will they run out

In January 2009, the inventor Satoshi Nakamoto created the first block of the blockchain “Genesis Block” consisting of 50 Bitcoinswith a precise reward mechanism.

According to its algorithm, the maximum altitude Bitcoin’s default is 21 million units. And it cannot be changed. Therefore, by doing the calculations, a certain number has already been mined. The remaining part, exactly 1.9 million Bitcoins has yet to be extracted. Estimates indicate that this part will end in 2140.

An important fact concerns the lost Bitcoins. Some due to deaths, others due to the owners forgetting their credentials. It is about 3.7 million units for a total of over 180 billion dollars “vanished” on the net.

This estimate is based on Bitcoins stopped for at least 5 yearsas he explains The sun 24 hours. In addition, 3.7 million of these should also be there the 1.1 million BTC owned by Satoshi Nakamoto (whose death has not been ascertained, let alone the true identity).

It was precisely in these exceeded the threshold of 18,900,000 Bitcoins mined. This means that the 90% of BTC it has already been mined, given the 21 million Bitcoin threshold.

A recent estimate, on the other hand, indicates that Bitcoin they will end much earlier: in about 19 years, in 2040, if you keep the current pace. This all depends on the fact that L’halving halves the creation of new BTCs for every 210,000 blocks added to the Bitcoin blockchain.

However, the pace at which the blocks are set it is not always the same. On average, it takes about 10 minutes to validate a block. However, if the hashrate increases, this rate accelerates. According to these latest figures, 2140 or 2040, it is clear that Bitcoin will be short-lived.