We have already seen on the pages of ProiezionidiBorsa that tax inspections are particularly careful when it comes to cars. The purchase of a vehicle that is too expensive, compared to the presumed income of the buyer, could immediately draw the attention of the Revenue Agency.

Another cause of trouble for the taxpayer could be the failure to pay the car tax. In this case, the Agency would immediately open a tax bill for the collection of the debt. But, even when the taxpayer regularly pays the tax due, there may be something wrong. Indeed, in some cases, it is precisely the payment of the stamp duty that can trigger the checks. So, here’s when the car tax triggers tax assessments and how we can do to avoid it.

The link between stamp duty and income that leaves no escape for the taxpayer

There is more than one link between the car tax (the tax on car ownership) and the possible assessments by the Revenue Agency. In the first place, as mentioned above, there is the possibility of an escaped tax stamp. In this case, the tax authorities will act to collect the tax as soon as possible by opening a tax bill in the name of the owner.

Secondly, the link between stamp duty and assessments can arise when the tax paid is particularly high. In fact, the amount of the road tax is nothing more than a mirror of the value of the car.

Especially after the entry into force of the super tax, reformed in 2011 as part of the Save Italy Decree, the tax authorities can easily trace “luxury cars”. In fact, the super stamp is an additional tax to the traditional stamp to be paid by the owners of cars with a power exceeding 185 kilowatts. In other words, whoever pays the super stamp attracts the attention of the Agency.

That’s when the car tax triggers checks by the Revenue Agency even if duly paid

The Revenue Agency can easily trace the cost of the car starting from the tax paid. If a taxpayer pays the super stamp, the fact implies that he has a very expensive car.

Starting from the road tax, the tax authorities can determine the value of the car and, subsequently, use this data to calculate the presumed income of the owner. If the calculated income does not justify the purchase of a “supercar”, then the assessments of the Revenue Agency will certainly trigger.

There are no ways to avoid it, other than to be in full compliance. Even the owner who claims to have bought the car using the income of a family member will have to prove the link between the donation received and the amount paid.

