Tech

that’s when the first gameplay video arrives

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

Not only FIFA and eFootball: there is great curiosity around UFL, the brand new free-to-play soccer game coming to major consoles at a date yet to be revealed. The developer Strikerz Inc. for the moment we do not unbutton on output and contents, but something seems to be moving in an increasingly concrete way.

UFL was announced at Gamescom 2021, but a gameplay video has never been shown so far, leaving room for the only, short announcement trailer. However, an important confirmation comes from the authors: the UFL gameplay reveal has been set for January 2022, finally meeting the many fans of football games eager to see the new sports title in action as soon as possible. On Twitter Strikerz Inc. invites players to stay tuned for more news, roughly a couple of months away.

The beginning of the new year will therefore be an opportunity to finally see the new football title in action that promises a photorealistic simulation. Otherwise, information on the game continues to be scarce, but we know with certainty that the Brazilian player Roberto Firmino has been chosen as UFL ambassador.

Are you curious to find out more details about UFL and see if it can prove to be a real alternative to FIFA and eFootball?

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Xbox, Phil Spencer would like a legal emulation to preserve the classics – Nerd4.life

1 week ago

The new Metz 4K Smart TV is on offer for Black Friday

5 days ago

We have a plan to quickly find a new habitable Earth

3 weeks ago

Resident Evil Village is the GOTY of the Golden Joystick Awards 2021, here are the winners

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button