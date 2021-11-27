that’s when the first gameplay video arrives

Not only FIFA and eFootball: there is great curiosity around UFL, the brand new free-to-play soccer game coming to major consoles at a date yet to be revealed. The developer Strikerz Inc. for the moment we do not unbutton on output and contents, but something seems to be moving in an increasingly concrete way.

UFL was announced at Gamescom 2021, but a gameplay video has never been shown so far, leaving room for the only, short announcement trailer. However, an important confirmation comes from the authors: the UFL gameplay reveal has been set for January 2022, finally meeting the many fans of football games eager to see the new sports title in action as soon as possible. On Twitter Strikerz Inc. invites players to stay tuned for more news, roughly a couple of months away.

The beginning of the new year will therefore be an opportunity to finally see the new football title in action that promises a photorealistic simulation. Otherwise, information on the game continues to be scarce, but we know with certainty that the Brazilian player Roberto Firmino has been chosen as UFL ambassador.

Are you curious to find out more details about UFL and see if it can prove to be a real alternative to FIFA and eFootball?