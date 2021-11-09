that’s when the meeting could take place

ROME – The relationship between Maurizio Sarri and Claudio Lotito has improved over time. They are appreciated more than last June, when they kicked off the new Lazio project. In these months of growth, the feeling has definitely blossomed. Now the patron has every intention of locking up his technician until 2025. An extension shortly after the first signing, on a biennial, staged in the summer.

The appointment on the agenda

The time limit of a meeting exists and is sanctioned by the market. January and June are to be planned and the renewals of Luiz Felipe, Marusic and Strakosha, all expiring in 2022, are also dancing. We need to talk and plan. Lotito came up with the idea of ​​renewal after the bad performance in Verona. A strong signal in favor of the sarrista project. Who knows, maybe there will be an opportunity to meet in this break from the championship in which the commitments are not so strict. Perhaps this week, not today, with the president expected in Milan. However, the goal is to extend Sarri’s project until 2025. Obviously, the coach will ask to invest only in roles and players that are truly functional to the team. You travel downhill and the latest results help. There is optimism.