that’s when the musical arrives on Netflix

2022 will see the release of ben two different films inspired by the classic story of Pinocchio, one of which signed by Guillermo del Toro. The first is a live-action remake of the classic Disney animated film starring Robert Zemeckis directing and Tom Hanks as Geppetto. The other Pinocchio movie is much more mysterious And intriguing: it is a darker version of the tale, a animated musical in stop-motion by Guillermo del Toro in collaboration with Netflix.

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro: that’s when it could come out

Movie fans are certainly thrilled to see the strange and mysterious story that Guillermo del Toro is preparing together with Mark Gustafson. However, we will have to wait a little longer because, as revealed by Del Toro himself, the film will not arrive until the end of 2022.

“The film will be released in the last quarter of 2022”Del Toro told Collider in a recent interview. “It’s curious because it’s been nearly five years since Shape of Water and now it’s going to be two films in a row one after the other.”

Del Toro’s animated Pinocchio boasts an interesting cast. In fact, we will find the voices of Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Tilda Swinton, Tim Black Nelson, Ron Perlman, John Turturro, Burn Gorman, Gregory Mann and David Bradley. Many of del Toro’s regular collaborators are part of this cast, which probably makes for the experience even more personal for the director.

Del Toro later revealed:

The downside for me has always been Pinocchio and Frankenstein, they are the same story. Because essentially, they are the same story. The idea of ​​a Pinocchio talking about things that I consider very profound but it’s funny and it’s a musical at the same time, I find it really moving. Of course, in animation, you get to see the storyboarded film from start to finish many many times, and then you add stop-motion. Right now, we are 50% in animation and 50% in storyboard. Every time I watch the movie I cry like a baby. It is as personal and touching as there is and is unlike any other version of the story you know. It is completely different. It subverts the moral foundations of the original story: to be a real boy you have to change. You have to become flesh and blood. This is about becoming a real guy by acting… acting like a real human, period.

The film will therefore arrive at the end of 2022 on the Netflix streaming platform.