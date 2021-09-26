that’s when the Netflix series produced by Robert Downey Jr. arrives.

Sweet Tooth it will offer the public an interesting post-apocalyptic perspective

Sweet Tooth is the new series Netflix conceived by Jim Mickle (Hap and Leonard, We Are What We Are) And Beth Schwartz (Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow) and produced, among others, by Robert Downey Jr. which was announced about a year ago. The creation is inspired by the comic of the same name DC Comics written and drawn by Jeff Lemire, distributed by the famous publisher between 2009 and 2012, which describes a post-apocalyptic world, torn apart by a virus known as the Affliction, which in addition to killing many people, has led to the birth of children half men half animals. The protagonist, Gus Also known as Sweet Tooth, is one of them.

A few minutes ago, on the canal YouTube official Netflix Italy, a teaser trailer of Sweet Tooth which, in addition to showing us some interesting elements of the product, reveals to the public its arrival on Netflix, scheduled for June 4 in all countries where the streaming service is active. From a first glance, the show seems to trace the traditional fantasy genre by inserting some details connected to modernity that can give it an extra boost. It is clear that, for years now, the red N has been working on various projects related to the world of comics such as Umbrella Academy, Jupiter’s Legacy, Happy, The End of the F *** ing World and many excellent examples. Here is the synopsis of the series:

The series tells the story of a half-human, half-deer child and a lone wanderer who embark on an extraordinary adventure together.

Sweet Tooth, narrated by James Brolin, also sees executive production of Susan Downey (who together with her husband Robert took care of the title with their company, Team Downey), Jim Mickle and Amanda Burrell flanked by Warner Bros. Television And DC Entertainment. The cast consists of Christian Convery in the role of the protagonist Gus, Nonso Anozie who interprets Tommy Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar in the role of Dr. Singh, Dania Ramirez in the part of Aimee and many more.

