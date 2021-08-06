that’s when the next film in the saga will debut

The filming start date for the prequel film has just been revealed Hunger Games, literary saga created by Suzanne Collins and become, thanks to the adaptations with the protagonist Jennifer Lawrence, also a real phenomenon on the big screen. Based on the novel Ballad of the nightingale and the snake, the new chapter will be a prequel set 64 years before the events seen at the cinema and will follow the years of the youth of Coriolanus Snow, the future dictator of Panem.

Shooting will start in the first half of 2022, with a theatrical debut expected between late 2023 and early 2024. Obviously, it is still too early to know a precise date, but Joe Drake, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, let us know that the “Pre-production is going smoothly”.

The novel Ballad of the nightingale and the snake, we remind you, it is very recently published. Arrived in bookstores on May 19, 2020, Suzanne Collins’ new work was immediately taken into consideration for a return of the franchise to the cinema, so much so that Drake himself admitted in 2019: “As the proud home of the Hunger Games films, we can’t wait for Suzanne’s new book to be released. We kept in constant contact with her during the writing phase, and we can’t wait to continue working with her on the film “.

He then added, one month after the novel was published: “The new book was worth waiting for. It offers everything fans could expect from The Hunger Games, while opening new avenues and introducing a whole new variety of characters ».

As already mentioned, the work has as protagonist Coriolanus Snow – the future villain of the Hunger Games – in the period of his 18 years. Coming from a wealthy family that is experiencing a very difficult period, the young man will have the opportunity to change his destiny when he is chosen as the mentor of the girl who will have to fight for District 12 – the same as Katniss Everdeen – in the tenth Hunger Games.

For the moment there are no details on the cast and the name of the actor who will play the protagonist, but we already know that Francis Lawrence, the same director of the trilogy with Jennifer Lawrence, will direct the film on a screenplay signed by Suzanne Collins herself together with Michael Arndt. Curious to find out who will lend their face to Snow?

