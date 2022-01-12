Sports

“That’s when the pandemic will end”, the expert’s certainty. Unless … – Libero Quotidiano

Covid, damn Covid. But the end of the pandemic would be around the corner. At least according to the last prophecy of Matteo Basseti. The director of the department Infectious Diseases at San Martino di Genova rubbed his proverbial host glass ball in connection with A sheep’s day, the program broadcast on Rai Radio 1.

“The end of the pandemic? Already in the spring, between April-May 2022 we will reasonably be out”, assured Bassetti. And in short, let’s hope you’re not wrong. Therefore, the expert added that “we will be able to remove the masks, since I believe that we will have 95% vaccinated. “At last, good news, or aspiring ones.

And again, he added: “I think in Italy today there are 10-15 percent of positives, therefore about ten million people, and by the spring more than one in two Italians will be infected “, all due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. And in short, mass immunity is not a mirage.

Then a forecast on the progress of infections: “I believe that in Italy today there are 10-15 percent of positives, therefore about ten million people, and by the spring more than one in two Italians will be infected”. On the question of quarantine, he commented: “It is nonsense for those who have three doses of the vaccine. If I had had to do it for every contact I had, I would have had to stay at home since last February”, concludes Matteo Bassetti, as always straight to the point.

