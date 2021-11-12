that’s when the practice can be suspended

The Revenue Agency, in the home bonus (restructuring, 110% bonus, facades bonus, etc.) may suspend, for 30 days, the effectiveness of communications on credit transfers or discounts sent on the invoice and which present particular risk profiles, for the purposes of the related preventive control.

The decree – law, approved yesterday, November 10, 2021, containing urgent measures for the fight against fraud in the sector of tax and economic benefits. The same provision also defines how risk profiles are identified.

Why the anti-fraud decree

Due to numerous fraudulent behavior of the subjects involved in the credit transfer practices (from the taxpayer who transfers the credit to the companies carrying out the works and the transferees involved), the legislator was forced to intervene by introducing a series of contrasting measures.

In particular, it was decided to take the field in the hypothesis of an option for the credit assignment and of discount on invoice, extending the scope of application of the compliance visa (see also Compliance visa extended to all home bonuses: more checks on works) and introducing the possibility of a preventive check by the Financial Administration.

The preventive checks in the assignment of credit and discount on the invoice

The anti-fraud decree therefore establishes that the Revenue Agency can suspend, up to 30 days, the effectiveness of communications on credit assignments or on invoice discounts sent and which present particular risk profiles, for the purposes of the related preventive control.

In this regard, we remind you that, in the event of an option for a discount on the invoice or credit transfer, this option must be communicated to the Revenue Agency by March 16 of the year following the expense.

But what are the risk profiles who can trigger the 30-day suspension?

How the risk profiles are identified

In detail, the same provision establishes that these risk profiles are identified using criteria relating to the following factors:

different types of credits transferred

consistency and regularity of the data indicated in the communications

data relating to the credits being transferred

subjects involved in the transactions to which said credits are related

information present in the tax register or in any case in the possession of the tax administration

similar sales previously made by the subjects indicated in the communications.

Where the control does not confirm the presence of risks, or after 30 days from the presentation of the communication, the latter will be released and, therefore, the credit will be transferred.

