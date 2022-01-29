that’s when the tax checks are triggered

Attention, not only when the car tax expires. Also in this case, in fact, the tax checks are triggered. Let’s go into the details and see what there is to know.

Starting from the insurance up to the fuel, passing through the road tax car, there are so many items that have a negative impact on the family budget.

Food, clothing, bills and so on and so forth. There are really many expenses to be promptly sustained. If we then add the impact of Covid on the economy, unfortunately, for many families being able to manage the various expenses is particularly difficult. Among the items that affect the pockets, as already mentioned, there are also the costs for the car, such as the stamp.

The latter, in turn, can end up in the sights of the tax authorities in the event that payments are not made within the established terms. But not only that, in addition to the car tax there is another case in which our car can trigger the checks by the Revenue Agency. But for what reason? So let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Cashback on the motorway, refunds for delays on the way: who is eligible and what to expect

Car, be careful, in this case the tax checks are triggered: everything you need to know

A few days ago we saw together how important it is to pay attention to prescription of the car tax, as it is not always possible to do the appeal. Always dwelling on the motorist tax, as is known, it is important to pay attention to the relative deadline, in order to avoid having to deal with unpleasant consequences.

But not only that, as already mentioned, there is another case in which our machine can trigger the controls of the Revenue Agency. But for what reason? Well, you need to know that the Revenue Agency, based on the car owned, can go back to the spending power of the various taxpayers.

Precisely for this reason, in addition to respecting the expiry of the car tax, it is also good to pay attention to the type of car owned. In particular, as it is easy to imagine, the tax inspections generally start from large-displacement cars, which in addition to the stamp also pay the super stamp.

In the event that, for example, a person declares that he receives 8-10 thousand euros a year, but owns a large engine vehicle, for which he also pays the super tax, here is that the Revenue Agency can harbor suspicions. In particular, it can assume that the subject in question has some come in black.

Speed ​​cameras, not paying the fine is possible: that’s when

In particular, the Tax Authority can carry out checks in the event that one is registered between the declared entries and exits minimum deviation of 20%. For this reason, in addition to the car tax, you must also pay attention to the type of car owned, as in certain cases it can end up under the magnifying glass of the Tax.