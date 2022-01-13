that’s when to get back to work

Extensive research carried out by American scholars on approximately 70,000 positive al Covid demonstrates a substantially reduced risk of hospitalization and death with the Omicron variant than that Delta, and this regardless of the level of immunity in the population. Furthermore, the average length of hospitalization is 1.5 days with Omicron against 5 for Delta. In light of these numbers, many countries are reducing the quarantine and also in Italy the time for the exit from the isolation of the positives could be shortened. «The latest data highlight an important aspect: hospitalizations in intensive care. If this trend, the child of the vaccination campaign of the third dose, it will stabilize, we need to meet the needs of citizens and streamline the isolation and quarantine procedures “, says the director of the Spallanzani from Rome, Francesco Vaia.

Vaia (Spallanzani): “The vaccinated, if positive and asymptomatic, after 5 days of isolation must return to their daily activities”

Omicron 10 times more lethal than just the flu. Andreoni: “Soon to equate them”

Quarantine to be halved

As happens in the US, he explains, “vaccinated and asymptomatic people, if positive, after five days of isolation can and must return to their daily activities,” says Vaia. “As for contact with positives, if asymptomatic there is no need for quarantine or tampon, but self-monitoring and return to activities with masks for five days – he adds – This will allow us not to block the country and spread further confidence, as right that it is, towards vaccines ».

With the rules now in force i infected who received the booster o have completed the vaccination course for less than 120 days must be in isolation for seven days as long as they have always been asymptomatic or have been asymptomatic for at least three days. At the end of this period they can leave the house and return to work only with a negative molecular or antigen test. But the Regions are asking the government to simplify life for those who have tested positive for Covid, are vaccinated and have no health problems: they could be exempted from the buffer obligation and have their isolation reduced by seven days.

But there are those who push for the elimination of the symptom-free from the daily count of the infected and the rethinking of the data on hospitalizations. Instances that also reflect the concern on the part of the governors about the possible imminent change of color brought about by the spread of the virus pushed by Omicron. And – again on the simplification front, in this case failed – there is then the setback of the majority defeated in the Senate Constitutional Affairs Committee on an amendment to the Covid decree, proposed by the M5s, which asked to allow parapharmacies to also do molecular and antigenic tests. The whole center-right took sides against the change.

Simplification

There Lombardy, a region that has the largest number of Covid hospitalized in intensive care (253) and in ordinary wards (3,317), has asked the Ministry of Health not to count as hospitalizations due to coronavirus patients hospitalized for other diseases and then positive results. This is to “give a more realistic and objective representation of the pressure on hospitals caused by Covid”. From Friday, the Region will still give the total number of positive patients but “will be able to distinguish within the” positive Covid hospitalizations “, which directly refer to a” Covid-dependent “disease (pneumonia and severe respiratory failure)”. Not all hospitalized with the virus are in hospital for Covid, is the message.

And also as regards the positives, the system is to be reviewed, according to the president of the Veneto, Luca Zaia. «We – he explains – were the first to put forward the proposal not to count the positives among the asymptomatic. The Edcd, the leading European body on the pandemic – he underlines – already gives as an indication to evaluate only the symptomatic ones. So much so that I, no later than ten days ago, proposed to the Government in meeting to change the definition of the case. It is no longer whoever passes by on the street but it is the symptomatic ».

On the same position the governor of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani. The hypothesis, he observes, “goes in the direction for which we made the three simplification ordinances in Tuscany”. Even the councilor for health of Lazio, Alessio D’Amato, believes that we must “simplify the procedures for completely vaccinated asymptomatic patients: in the US in this case the quarantine ends after five days. If the CTS took this line, consequently it would not be useful to count the asymptomatic “. Finally, the Ligurian governor Giovanni Toti, who speaks of a “bureaucratic pandemic”, calls for the streamlining of procedures. The government, proposes, “decides as soon as possible to plug only the symptomatic ones, otherwise we will not be overwhelmed by the sick but by papers and swabs”.