that’s when you can play

We are one step away from the release of the new first person shooter from EA and DICE. But when do servers open on PC, PlayStation and Xbox? Can you play first?

Battlefield 2042 is on the launch pad but, as is traditional with online titles and digital copies, you will have to wait for a specific release time to start playing. EA has seen fit to launch several editions of its next first person shooter, with some that will allow you to start playing even a week before the official release. Here, then, is a handy summary table to find out when it will be possible to enter the DICE FPS servers.

How to play first –

As you probably know, Battlefield 2042 will only be available on November 19th, but you can start playing earlier. Precisely, EA offers the opportunity to start playing as early as Friday 12 November, by purchasing the Gold Edition or the Ultimate Edition. These two editions cost € 99.99 and € 119.99 respectively, but they are not the only way to get into the game first. EA Play Pro subscribers (€ 14.99 per month) can in fact start playing on the same date, while EA Play subscribers can enjoy a 10-hour trial from Friday 12 November. EA Play is also included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC, so you can start your trial even if you have one of these two Microsoft subscription plans on Xbox and PC.

When does Battlefield 2042 unlock? –

The game, complete with a new Escape from Tarkov-style mode, features different unlock times depending on the platform you play on and the region you connect from. On PC, Battlefield 2042 will be unlocked at 09:00 on Friday, November 12 for users with a copy of the Gold and Ultimate editions, and for subscribers to EA Play and EA Play Pro. For users with a copy of the standard edition, the servers will open their doors on Friday 19 November at 09:00. On PlayStation (PS4 and PS5) and on Xbox (Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S), servers will open their doors to midnight between 11 and 12 November for early access, and at midnight between November 18 and November 19 for regular users. The only exception will be PST time zone regions, where servers will open a little earlier at 9pm on November 11th.