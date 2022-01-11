There are some procedures that the law requires lenders to follow after the death of a current account holder. One of these consists in blocking operations on bank deposits until those called to inherit formalize the deed of succession. This measure aims to protect the law of inheritance and compliance with current regulations in this regard. Some exceptions can only be considered to cover certain expenses. Here is when you can withdraw from the deceased’s current account by unlocking the deposited money and what the legislation provides in this regard.

How to unlock money on deposit

One of the obligations that heirs often have to face upon the death of a loved one is the declaration of succession. This act establishes the transfer of active and passive legal relationships from the deceased person to the heirs. When it comes to liabilities, it is good to know that those who accept the inheritance are also responsible for any tax pending attributable to the deceased.

This is what is established by article 752 of the civil code. Some family members are an exception, as we explained in a previous study by indicating which heirs must pay neither taxes nor debts of the deceased.

On the death of the current account holder, the bank first of all blocks the deposits so that no one can make withdrawals before the succession. Family members and loved ones who do not comply with this rule commit an offense and risk having to return the money improperly withdrawn from the account. It is often necessary to fulfill first of all some bureaucratic and fiscal obligations such as the succession report. Only in this way can the heirs immediately receive the money from the bank account of the deceased.

That’s when you can withdraw from the deceased’s bank account by unlocking the money deposited

An exception to the levy prior to the succession could be had to meet the funeral expenses. This type of expense rather than a tacit acceptance on the part of those called to inherit it would rather take the form of a moral and family duty. The only constraint to this type of withdrawal concerns the consent of the heirs. It is necessary that they are all in agreement to draw from the funds of the deceased the amount to pay the funeral expenses.

In this way it will be possible to delegate even only one of those called to the inheritance to carry out the withdrawal by means of an authenticated declaration. In these cases, it is advisable to consult the bank to find out how to request this operation. Once the heirs have completed the succession process, the entire bank deposit can be released and divided among them.

Deepening

