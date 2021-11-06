that’s where he will go to live after the divorce from Icardi

Wanda Nara ready to turn the page after betrayal of Mauro Icardi . The 34-year-old does not intend to go back: with the Paris Saint-Germain footballer it’s officially over. Wanda is not willing to forgive Maurito, guilty of having spent a weekend of passion in a luxury hotel with the Argentine actress China Suarez. Yanina Latorre, a journalist close to Wanda, revealed on TV where the Nara will live in the coming months. The attorney owns five houses: two in Milan, one on Lake Como, a farmhouse in Galliate and a property in Tigre, Argentina. Apparently, though, Wanda will stay in Paris.

Why Wanda Nara will stay in Paris after the divorce

Yanina Latorre said that these days Wanda Nara is looking for a new French apartment, to share with his five children. Precisely for the love of the boys, the former Mrs. Icardi decided not to leave France. In this way Maurito – who has a contract with the Paris Saint-Germain until 2024 – will be able to remain next to little Francesca and Isabella. But Icardi is also very attached to Benedicto, Valentino and Constantino, the three children Nara had from her ex-husband Maxi Lopez.

