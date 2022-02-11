that’s where it was shot

“Bullying young boys”: this is the title of the first work by Nicola Palmese, actor and now also screenwriter and director. The one-hour and twenty-minute feature film deals, as the title suggests, with bullying and was shot in part at the Enaip headquarters in via Somalia and in the adjacent Ceresa park in Borgata Lesna. It is a docufilm, with soundtrack and music by Mauro Verri, which tells about bullying perpetrated by the 4 protagonists Ludovica Iacobellis (in the film Rebecca), Simone Palmese (Simone), Andrea Signoriello (Andrea) and Diego Puchet (Diego).

“Bullying young boys”: actors and locations

“In the development of the story – explains Palmese – the boys will be able to see, despite themselves in some cases, the difference between the act of bullying and the crime and how short the step to go from one to the other is. But the ending is positive, it shows that you can change and that not only children, but also adults can make mistakes ”.

The director also appears in two scenes: he plays a plainclothes policeman, Andrea’s father. The scene of many scenes in the film is precisely the ENAIP in via Somalia, where, in the main hall, as well as in the front garden, well-known TV actors and personalities participated, such as Edoardo Raspelli of “Mela Verde”, Barbara De Santi , who was the protagonist of “Men and women”, Sylvie Lubamba, showgirl of the Markette show by Piero Chiambretti, Camilla Ricciardi actress of “The college 2”, Federica Peyla presenter of a program on women on Primantenna, Giuseppe Cristofaro, Rai actor and Mediaset, Patrizia Marmondi former face of “Men and women”, the actress from Ravenna Cristina Shanti Talmazan,

the Bergamo-based actress Maura Anastasia, Barbara Morris, Vicky Princess (look-alike of Ariana Grande), Simona La Rosa, Daniel Mercoledisanto, as well as the models Lorenza Caradonnna and Ilenia Pastis. “I thank the dean of the institute and the IT class of 2019, the year in which we started shooting, and then had to suspend for Covid.

Throughout the film it involved 90 workers including leading actors, special appearances and extras. A graduate actor, Palmese has to his credit a directing workshop with Pupi Avati and many appearances in various television productions and films: he played the carabiniere in an episode of “The bride” which was recently broadcast on Rai 1, he was a restaurant maitre in the film “A Ferrari for two” with Neri Marcoré, will soon be released on Sky “Il re” with Luca Zingaretti where he will play the role of a prison guard, soon to be released on Mediaset also “Giustizia per tutti” with Raoul Bova where he will be a policeman, a role already played in “Fuori classe 2” with Luciana Litizzetto. And now he has decided to try his hand at directing.

From February the film will be sent to national and international festivals in the “social theme” category. These include Cannes and Venice out of competition as an independent film. There will also be an output on national TV and, as soon as the pandemic situation allows it, a premiere in the cinema.

It will be an opportunity to reflect on an important and, unfortunately, very topical issue which is bullying, but also a way to see a cross-section of Grugliasco, through the Enaip school and the Ceresa garden!