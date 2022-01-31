that’s where the new Euro 7 diesel engine could be used

The news that the group caused a sensation Stellantis will produce a new Euro 7 diesel engine at the plant in 2023 Pratola Serra in Campania. In fact it was thought that the automotive group led by Carlos Tavares he would no longer invest in this technology, but obviously we were wrong. Regarding this new engine, many are wondering how many and which models it will be used in the future.

Here’s where the future Stellantis engine could be employed

At the moment we must specify that there is no official news on this from Stellantis. So what we will do will be simple assumptions. First of all we must highlight that the news has aroused enthusiasm among the many fans who are not yet ready to move on to electric cars and still prefer to be able to opt for cars with an engine diesel, a technology that, especially for those who still travel many kilometers, continues to have a strong appeal.

It is likely that this engine could be used for some of the future Fiat commercial vehicles and primarily in the Duchy. It is also said that this can also be used on some cars of the group. This at least until the passage of the individual brands to electric will take place. For example the current ones Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio at least until 2027 they could benefit from this new engine in their range.

But there would be many other models that could adopt this engine in their range. There is talk of Jeep cars, Peugeot and even Maserati. Surely in the coming months we will have more information on this new engine. It is likely already with the new industrial plan of Stellantis on March 1st, further confirmations can arrive on what will be the models that will benefit from this engine and the exact times of arrival on the market.